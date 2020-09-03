Airport car hire operators lament low patronage

The chairman, Airport Car Hire Services of Nigeria (ACHAN) domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Ikeja, Mr Rasaq Hassan, has decried the low patronage by passengers at the airport, saying it has greatly affected their operations.

Hassan in an interview on the activities of ACHAN since the reopening of domestic flights last month, disclosed that the continue closure of hotels and recreational centers has also affected passengers influx, stressing that those who would have visited will not have lodging accommodations as the hospitality industry was yet to reopen

He urged the Lagos state government to reopen the hospitality industry to encourage tourism which will enhance traveling…