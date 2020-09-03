Conduct election in only 33 LGs within a short time

Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, inaugurated the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), mandating the commission to conduct local government election into only the 33 local government areas and not the 35 local council development areas in the state.

Makinde who handed down this mandate at the event held at Government House, Ibadan, particularly charged the OYSIEC to conduct the local government election within the shortest possible time.

Particularly noting that the state’s 2020 budget had allocation for OYSIEC to carry out its activities, Makinde tasked the commission to look at the possibility of conducting the election before the end of the year.

