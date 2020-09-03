EKSU remitted over N200m deductions to state coffers — VC

The vice chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Eddy Olanipekun, has disclosed that the university has paid over N200 million to the coffers of the state’s Internal Revenue Service out of the unremitted tax he inherited from his predecessor, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele.

Olanipekun faulted the claim by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the current governing council led by Professor Tale Omole lacks the capacity to turn around the institution and to resolve some of the problems confronting it.

ASUU had recently accused the management and governing council of incompetence in the running of the university, among other damning allegations…