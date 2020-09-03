Food Insecurity: Rivers, FCT top states nationally ― NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) take the lead among states with food insecurity in the country.

The Bureau said this in a survey report entitled: ‘The Impact of COVID-19 in Kano, Lagos, Rivers, and FCT Abuja’.

The report is the outcome of the second quarter,2020 Labor Force Survey, carried out by the World Bank Poverty Team in the month of August

In the summary of its report, the National Bureau of statistics said “the second quarter (Q2) 2020 Labor Force Survey (LFS) – collected by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between the 17th June and 8th July 2020 – provides crucial information…