Government agencies tasked to tackle PSS, disburse CVFF

The Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has tasked government agencies at the ports to tackle the incessant Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) being slammed on Nigerian bound cargoes by foreign shipping lines. This is even as the group called for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF), and also called for a lasting solution to the absence of scanners at Nigerian ports.

In a statement signed by SCAN President, Yusuf Babalola, the group also lauded the recent synergy among the heads of Nigeria’s maritime agencies aimed at eliminating friction among government agencies while discharging their duties.

According to the statement, “As the pandemic eases off,…