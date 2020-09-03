I carried the cross of Jonathan’s administration, says Bauchi governor

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadri Mohammed has unequivocally declared that as the most visible and vocal minister during the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan led PDP administration, he is now carrying the cross of the former administration even after his exit from office as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The governor stated this at the executive chambers of the Government House when the newly elected executive members of the Bauchi State Council of the NUJ paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed who could not hide his emotions said that he had to face the issue of accountability when he left office as Minister after the Jonathan administration,…