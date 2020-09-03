JCDecaux Grace Lake reaffirms commitment to Lagos, expands LATIS network

Two years after entering the Nigerian market via a partnership with Grace Lake Partners (GLP), globally renowned multinational, JCDecaux S.A., an international outdoor advertising company, has reiterated its commitment to the country by announcing an expansion of its innovative Lagos Traffic System (LATIS) with the addition of three new strategic routes across Lagos State in October 2020.

According to stakeholders, the announcement of the company’s new investments, which comes as other companies scale down on operations and investments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is further proof of the Lagos State government’s commitment to ensuring the state’s viability as the number one…