Man docked over alleged stealing of tricycle battery

A tricycle rider, Danjuma Salisu, 30, on Thursday appeared at the Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly stealing tricycle battery worth N25,000.

Salisu, who resides around Safa filling station, Wuye, Abuja was charged with a one-count charge of theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M Augustine, told the court that the complainant, Karma Lawal of Ruga village, wuye district, reported the matter at the Police Divisional Headquarters Wuye on July 7.

He said the defendant stole his tricycle battery valued at N25,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Penal Code.

The accused,…