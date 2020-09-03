NLC, TUC to lock down Rivers State Tuesday

Organized Labour, under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and its civil society allies, has concluded all mobilization to lock down Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Labour House, Abuja on Thursday, President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said Nigerian workers will storm the Rivers State capital on September 8, 2020, to strongly protest against the “new progeny of authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state-sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by the Rivers State Government.”

Wabba threatened that labour would ground every socio-economic activity in Rivers…