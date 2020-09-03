Two Abuja civil servants, others arrested for selling 16-year-old girl’s baby for N1.5m

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has paraded two civil servants and two businesswomen for involving in the transaction of selling a baby.

The suspects are Mrs Cecilia-Ugbaku Onyema, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Ihezuo Chinonso, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Okasi Ekeoma and Mrs Harrieth Nmezi, both businesswomen.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Abuja, NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli said that they were all arrested by operatives of the agency following surveillance activities recently carried out.

“In the early hours of Aug 23, operatives of the agency raided number 1,314 Bridge…