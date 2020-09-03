We will collaborate with Nutrition Society of Nigeria to end malnutrition — Anambra govt

THE Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, has inaugurated the State’s chapter of Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) with an assurance that the State government will collaborate with them to end malnutrition in the state.

The inauguration which was held at the ministry’s Conference Hall, Awka, had as theme: ‘Nutrition, Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Coverage in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic’.

Dr Okpala said that nutrition is one of the key indices for measuring health and as such the state was privileged to have the activity take place in the state.

He stated: “One of the key things whenever nutrition is mentioned is that people do think about children…