African Kids Fashion Week ‘The showcase’ holds online competition

The African Kids Fashion Week is an event created to showcase and promote the best of African fashion for children, with this year’s edition themed ‘The showcase’.

This year’s edition gave African kids the platform to showcase the best of African fashion inspired by the rich and diverse African culture with traditional fabrics in a creative and stylish way.

The competition was held virtually, where contestants with the highest likes and engagement online became the African Kids Fashion Week (showcase) winner.

The event gave children between the ages of four to 12 years the opportunity to showcase the best of African fashion inspired by the rich and diverse cultures in…