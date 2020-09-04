COVID-19: NCDC confirms 156 new cases, total now 54,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,743.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 4th of September 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54743 cases have been confirmed, 42816 cases have been discharged and 1051 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 156 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (36), FCT (35), Oyo (29), Kaduna (10), Abia (9), Osun (5), Ogun (5), Enugu (5), Rivers (4), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Katsina (2), Plateau (2),…