CUPP kicks start move for nationwide protests

Following hike in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government, Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has commenced mobilisation of organised groups and individuals in the country to reach national consensus for nationwide civil mass action against anti- peoples’ policies of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

CUPP said this in a statement issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Comrade Mark Adebayo, who is co-spokesperson of the body, disclosing that CUPP unit put in charge of the exercise under Barr.

Kenneth Udeze had since been “activated in view of the recent two most painful anti-people’s…