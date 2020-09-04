Group cautions Islamic scholars against bickering

A group, Alkawthar Foundation, has expressed concern over what it called the ongoing fuss among some Islamic scholars in the South-West, noting that the situation is propelled by ego and not the interest of Islam.

The naibul amir of the foundation, Alhaji Muhammad-Awwal Abdulwahab, bemoaned the rancour which he said had caused disunity among the ummah.

“This unfortunate development has caused serious damage to the clerics’ reputations and misled their followers. In fact, it has polarised and disunited the Muslim ummah of the South-West.

He noted that there had been instances of name-calling and outright condemnation of one another. Some even resort to the cursing and condemnation of…