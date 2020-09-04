I want justice, father of girl raped, killed in Akinyele cries out

Almost two weeks after Maria Daramola was allegedly raped and killed by a man identified as Toheeb Ako, her father, Olaoluwa Daramola, just recovering from the shock in the hospital and his siblings spoke with Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare on how Maria’s death has disorganised the family and their fear that justice may not be served.

IN the evening of Monday, August 24, a young woman identified as Maria Daramola was allegedly raped and murdered in Alabata community, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, by a man known as Toheeb Ako, aka Safejo, who is alleged to be a known rapist within that community, indicating that the notorious Sunday Shodipe is not the only threat in Akinyele…