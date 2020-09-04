ICPC inaugurates FAAN anti-corruption, transparency unit

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for a new term.

At an inauguration/induction ceremony held at the Conference Center of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Friday, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu stated that corruption constituted an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Commending the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration at curbing the menace of corruption and its attendant effects in Nigeria, Captain Yadudu emphasised that FAAN as an organisation under the…