Kano musician wants high court to set aside judgement

A 22-year-old Hausa musician, Yahaya Shariff-Aminu has appealed the death-sentenced handed over to him by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano for blaspheming Prophet Mohammed.

Shariff-Aminu has filed a notice of appeal before a Kano State High Court, describing Sharia law as practised in the state as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Shariff-Aminu was sentenced to death by an Upper Sharia Court on August 10, 2020, but was given 30 days to file an appeal.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state had expressed readiness to sign the convict’s death warrant once the 30 days lapses.

In the notice of appeal marked CR/43/2020, and filed by his lawyer, Kola Alapinni, the convict joined the…