Man attempts suicide over ‘inability’ to marry Buhari’s daughter in kano

Kano State Police Command on Friday, averted a purported plan by one Abba Ahmed, from committing suicide over his Social Media “love” for Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abba Ahmed (22), a final-year student of​ Accounting at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano says his message has gone viral on his Facebook and Instagram handles, where he vowed to commit suicide if he failed to marry Hanan.

A reliable source who preferred anonymity disclosed that On getting wind of​ Abba’s post,​ the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, signalled Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani, for the immediate invitation of Abba who resides in Kano.

It was…