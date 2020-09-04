Nigerians have never had it so bad ― NLC

With the latest fuel price increase just as the government increased the electricity tariff; the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) on Friday declared that Nigerians have never had it so bad.

It immediately demanded a reversal of fuel price to N121; and called for a national conversation on the management of the nation’s oil assets.

It stated that Nigerians have groaned to pay these unjust costs for years, and strongly warned that “this latest increase will be the last straw that would break the camel’s back.”

The congress has also resolved to call the meeting of its various organs to deliberate on the next line of action, and marshal a well-planned strategy to confront the present situation…