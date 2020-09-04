Northern Group rejects hike in petrol price, electricity tariff

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)has condemned the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.calling on the government to announce an immediate and unconditional reversal of the prices of fuel to the earlier N145 per litre and electricity tariff to N23.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by The group spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, on Friday, a copy made available to pressmen in Kano, said it had commenced mobilisation of organised groups and individuals in the country to reach national consensus for nationwide civil mass action against anti-peoples’ policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The statement…