Petrol price at N161/liter unsustainable ― Ex-NAEE President

Following an increase in petrol price, the Former President, Nigeria Association for Energy Economics and Professor Emeritus in Petroleum Economics, Wumi Iledare on Wednesday, said the product price at N161 per litre is unsustainable considering the current exchange rate.

He also asked Nigerians to brace up for more hikes and get used to the deregulated sector, stressing that the price would settle in the long run.

In an interview with the Tribune Online, Abuja, he said in his opinion, the Federal Government (FG) was still being lenient with the current price rate, compared with the prices obtainable in other West African countries.

“Looking at the exchange rate and looking at the landing…