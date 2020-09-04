The speaker and the journalists at a press conference

ANY question put by a journalist to the speaker at a press conference that does not upset the speaker or disrupt their emotions cannot elicit quality news items from them. However, the response to a question that makes the speaker comfortable can produce a good entertaining story and can also make a good public relations (PR) content.

Press conference is not a guided or structured interview session. Neither are journalists invited to a press conference to cheer on the speaker. Unfortunately, most modern journalists in Nigeria have mistaken their profession as PR. That is why some of the very important politicians (VIPs) – real and apparent – see them as ‘public relationists’. What…