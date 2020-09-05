As underage sports betting soars, bettors recount experiences, blame parents, peer pressure for their addiction

VERY early in the morning of that Friday, young Adefila had arrived at a betting shop situated at Idi Mango, a part of Soka community in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. His ware of oranges and pineapples, which were neatly arranged in a tray, was placed beside him. He stood at a vantage point where he was glancing at one of the computers in that betting shop, his eyes flickering between the scores of some ongoing virtual sports and his betting ticket. He was exclaiming at intervals: “Arsenal gbera! Goal?! Don’t spoil my goal. Goal!”

He flashed a wry smile the moment he crosschecked his tickets and realised that he had won N2,040 from N500 split tickets. The 14-year-old boy was…