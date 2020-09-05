Babatunde Gbadamosi wins PDP ticket,

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, on Saturday emerged as the party’s senatorial candidate for the forthcoming bye-election holding on October 31, 2020, after garnering a total of 529 votes to beat other three aspirants for the position.

Gbadamosi’s closest rival, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora polled 59 votes, followed by Mr. Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde, who polled 21 votes and Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, who came last polling just seven (7) votes.

This was just as Mr. Ademola Alebiosu earlier emerged as the party’s flagbearer for Kosofe Constituency II for the

State House of Assembly bye-election also scheduled to hold October ending.

The exercise…