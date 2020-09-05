Drama as APC committee breaks into factions

The seven-man panel mandated by the interim national leadership of the All Progressives Congress to conduct primary to produce the party candidate ahead of next month bye-election for Imo North senatorial district has broken into factions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the seat vacant following the death of Senator Benjamin Nwajumogu last December.

Tribune Online checks revealed that two separate results sheets which declared Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Honourable Frank Ibezim as winners of the primary were submitted on Friday night to the APC national organising secretary at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

While Senator representing Osun central and…