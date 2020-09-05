P&ID VS NIGERIA: UK court finds fraud in $10bn judgement •Govt officials took $200,000 bribe to write legal advice

A commercial court in London on Friday granted the prayer of Nigeria to challenge a $10 billion award judgement delivered against the country on January 31, 2017.

This was after the court said it found a prima facie case of fraud in the procurement of the judgement by Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID), an offshore Shell company.

A lawyer hired by Nigeria was found by the court to have paid $200,000 to the accounts of two government officials involved in giving legal advice to the government on the basis of which Nigeria believed it had a bad case.

On January 31, 2017, London tribunal had ruled that Nigeria should pay P&ID $6.6 billion as damages, as well as pre- and…