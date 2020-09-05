Popular artiste, MceeDon to float clothing line

Nigerian singer, McDonald Osuruaka, popularly known as MceeDon is set to float a clothing line which ‘will set the pace for other fashion outfits’ in the country.

MceeDon made this known during a recent media chat also said he will release a new single to the admiration of his fans.

The soft-spoken musician said the clothing line will be a pacesetter, adding that he wants to take over the fashion industry.

“I’m delving into fashion and I’m happy about this. Fashion, especially having a clothing line is another business I’m very passionate about and I’m glad it is coming to reality. I won’t like to reveal many details about the new line…