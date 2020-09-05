We’ll stand by Lanlehin in whatever political decision he makes ― Oyo ADC

The Oyo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed support and loyalty to its governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, promising to stand by him in “whatever political decisions he makes.”

The party stated this in a communiqué at the end of its meeting held in Ibadan, at the weekend, against the background of the breakdown of the coalition over non-fulfilment of the agreement reached before the election.

Senator Lanlehin and Chief Sharafadeen Alli of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are two major governorship candidates that dropped their aspiration to support the candidature of Makinde in the election.

ADC leadership, in the…