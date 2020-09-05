WHAT SOUP? WHERE FROM? | Xquisite food

Have you often pondered on all the varieties of food available in Nigeria and where they were made from?

Nigeria is a diverse country and the list of food cannot be exhausted; so here are some popular soups, special to every geopolitical area as it may.

Banga soup is popular in the south and western region. It is made from palm nuts

Miyan kuka, very common among the Hausa people is made from powdered baobab leaves and dried okra.

Ayamase is a stew made by blending green or red scotch peppers and is popular in the North.

Ewedu soup is one of the most popular soups in south-west, Nigeria. Ewedu is made from jute leaves, cooked by pureeing the leaves with a blender or the special Ewedu…