Would you date or get married to a person who is serving in any of the security forces?

GETTING into a relationship has different requirements for different people, for some, there are occupations that are off-limits, some others do not mind. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, the topic of consideration is; whether respondents could date or get married to a person who is serving in any of the security forces within the country. Here are the responses:

Olapade Agnes

It is stressful dating a person who is serving in any of the security forces. That doesn’t mean that it should be ruled out if one finds a person you love, you shouldn’t let them go because they belong to a security force. It would actually be very myopic to do that.

Sunday Oripeloye

In today’s world where…