ASUU kicks against pump price, reopening of schools

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Akure zone has condemned the recent upward review in the pump price and electricity tariff by the Federal government, saying its adding to plight of the common man.

The Union stated this after its zonal meeting also frowned over the plans of the government to re-open universities across the country, describing it as an invitation to another wave of COVID -19 pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference, the zonal coordinator of the Akure zone, Prof Olu Olufayo,

expressed disappointment over the silence posture of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) over the anti-masses policies of the federal government.

Olufayo said the various increases…