BBNaija Lockdown: Lucy is the 10th housemate to be evicted 

It was a night of surprises as Lucy was evicted from the BBNaija house just minutes after Erica was disqualified from the show.

The week began with Erica winning the Head of House challenge, making her a two-time head of house. This time, she picked Prince as her Deputy Head of House, which gave both of them immunity from eviction.

Big Brother officially re-introduced the old nomination and eviction process that fans knew from previous seasons. After the Head of House games that saw Erica and Prince secure immunity from nominations, each of the housemates has to put up two housemates each for eviction.

At the end of the nomination process, Lucy, Laycon, TrikyTee, Kiddwaya, Nengi and Vee…