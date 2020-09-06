Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights into Nigeria Sept 7

Effective 7th of September 2020, Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will link Nigeria to its global network of over 70 destinations that are open for flights.

While stating that it will recommence flights from Abuja on the 7th, he declared that it will resume flights into Lagos on the 8th. Abuja will be served with the Airbus A350 every day while Lagos will be served with B777 Aircraft four (4) times Weekly.

During the lockdown, Ethiopian Airlines handled evacuation flights from America on behalf of the Nigerian Government and also to America for the American Government.

Before the closure of Nigeria’s Airspace, Ethiopian Airlines maintained flights to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano…