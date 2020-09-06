FCTA partners FRSC to ensure strict enforcement of road safety laws

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has again reiterated his administration’s resolve to partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for strict enforcement of road safety laws in the territory.

He made this assurance while playing host to a delegation from the FRSC, led by the new Zone 7 Area Commander, Assistant Corps Marshal, Jonas Agwu, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, the minister stressed the need for the Corps to massively deploy men and equipment to ensure enforcement of road safety laws on the roads

Malam Bello…