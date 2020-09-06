High cost of fuel, electricity will ruin our lives — Market leaders, business owners lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders associations in Abuja has said the recent hike in the two major facilitators of economic activities will greatly impact on the family with serious consequences. National President, Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture, Ruth Agbo and national president Nasara Women Initiative Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Bunmi Elewonyori spoke in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune.

Mrs Agbo said the family will suffer…