‘Letter of indigene, clearance issued by Local government will no longer be acknowledged’

The Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission, (FCC), Abdulwasiu Bawa-Allah said letters of indigene and clearance issued by Local Government in the State will no longer be acknowledged effective from December 2020.

The Commissioner informed that more than half of the total number of candidates who applied for the constable cadre of the Nigerian Police Force claiming Lagos origin presented a fake certificate of origin for the recruitment exercise.

He stated this at the Lagos office of the commission on Friday when he hosted Lagosians In Academic which is an umbrella body of lecturers of Lagos State origin in tertiary institutions across the…