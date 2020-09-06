Past governments lacked courage to remove fuel subsidy ― Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday defended President Muhammadu Buhari over the removal of fuel subsidy, pointing out that though it had long been seen as the right thing to do, previous administrations lacked the courage to take the action.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, pointed out that Buhari was taking both popular and unpopular decisions as a leader because he has the courage to do so as the circumstances dictate.

The statement noted that subsidy removal had long been seen as a game-changer by successive administrations but the courage to implement the reforms was lacking.

It said more than the expectations of critics,…