Sonorous lyrics of an outlier

An app containing 100 songs of playwrightand director, Ben Tomoloju, was unveiled to critical acclaim last weekend.

Multi-talented artist, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju, affirmed his rating as an outlier on Saturday, August 29 when he did what no one had ever done before in Nigeria.In one fell swoop, the playwright, director, producer, mentor, writer and former Deputy Editor of The Guardian unveiled 100 songs. And the clincher? It was for the giveaway price of N1000.

It was a bubbly party on Zoomdom (Zoom) as Concrete Communications Studios, unveiled the app containing all the songs with guests from all corners of the earth in attendance. All the interested listener needs to download the…