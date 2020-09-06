Two Nigerians arrested for allegedly defrauding German firm of €14.7 million in COVID-19 scam

Two Nigerians have been arrested by men of the cyber crime unit of the Nigerian Police, Abuja, INTERPOL and National Central Bureau for involvement in a COVID-19 scam and defrauding a German firm of €14.7 million.

According to the Nigerian Police Force in a statement on Sunday, the two men, 50-year-old Babatunde Adesanya, also known as Teddy and 41-year-old Akinpelu Hassan Abass, were arrested following information that they were members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network which defrauded one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the statement, the two men specialided in identity theft, cyber-stalking,…