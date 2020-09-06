When Nigeria Customs’ operations became tech-savvy

There were sighs of relief and applause from all over the country by stakeholders as the Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, ratified the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) modernisation scheme at the cost of $3.1 billion.

Minister of finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had, on Friday, presented the memo approving the e-Custom project for the complete automation of the NCS processes and procedures using the application of information and communication technology (ICT) in all aspects of the agency’s administration.

Ahmed explained that the project was awarded in favour of Messrs E. Customs HC Projects Nigeria Limited for a concessionary…