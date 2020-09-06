Why PDP will win Ondo election ― Makinde-led campaign council

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State has said the PDP is set to take over the running of the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the council led by Governor Seyi Makinde made this declaration, at a meeting of heads of the council subcommittees held in Ibadan, on Saturday.

Makinde was quoted to have hinged this confidence on the level of work being done by the PDP to win the forthcoming governorship election.

He further held that Ondo was predominantly a PDP state and it was time to reclaim the…