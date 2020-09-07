Banks begin reduction of interest rate on savings account

IN compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s review of the minimum interest rate on savings deposits to 10 per cent of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have started sending out email and text messages to customers informing them of the reduction on savings accounts to 1.25 per cent.

The slight reduction in banks’ funding cost according to experts will save a lot of cost for banks, just as it is a way of widening the negative real interest rate on customer deposits.

The CBN in a circular to all banks directed that the minimum interest rate on savings deposits be reduced to a minimum of 10 per cent of MPR, or 1.25 per cent from the previous minimum of 30 per…