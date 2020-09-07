Catchphrases are not enough to birth success

“Quitting smoking is the easiest thing I have ever done,” said Mark Twain. “I have done it a hundred times.”

On the condition that fear motivates us to move away from something horrible and atrocious, aspirational messages tempt us toward something desirable. Marketers often talk about the importance of being aspirational, offering someone something they desire to achieve and the ability to get there more easily with a particular product or service.

“Six steps to a happier life.” “Three steps to fulfill your dreams in two days” “In six short weeks, you can be rich.” All these messages manipulate and stage-manage. They tempt and entice us with the things we want to have…