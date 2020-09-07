Clark faults APC’s allegation against Igini, advocates peaceful exercise

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has faulted the allegations by the All Progressives Congress (PDP) in Edo State against the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini.

The Edo APC had accused Igini of allegedly holding nocturnal meetings with Governor Godwin Obaseki to flood the state with fake INEC result sheets and hired Adhoc corps members for the purpose.

But Clark, in a statement on Sunday, described the allegation against Igini as unfounded and spurious.

The convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) described the Akwa Ibom REC as one who had been diligently carrying out his assignments with dignity.

According to the Ijaw leader, Igini’s spotless…