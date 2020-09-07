FG, UN, INGOs, security agencies move to improve access to vulnerable groups

Partners of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have adopted a 12-point agenda aimed at improving Civil Security Cooperation in humanitarian interventions in the North East region.

Speaking at the international workshop on improving humanitarian interventions in the North East convened by the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Maiduguri on Sunday, challenges of humanitarian workers in the North East were put on the front burner while partners resolved to urgently strengthen coordination between the civil authority, military, security actors and the humanitarian actors currently operating in the North East.

