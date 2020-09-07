Great Ife Alumni congratulate Adesina on AfDB re-election

The Great Ife Alumni Association has congratulated its member, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on his re-election for a second term at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the continental bank.

In a press release signed by its Worldwide President, Wale Olaleye, the association said, “As a body of accomplished professionals, technocrats, academics and industry players in various parts of the world, we know the kind of hard work and vision that informed Adesina’s stellar achievements during his first term in the five critical areas that have now come to define his contribution to the development of Africa.”

The Great Ife Alumni saluted Adesina for…