Nigeria records 100 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 55,005

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 100, with total infections now 55,005.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 6th of September 2020, 100 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)The 100 new cases…