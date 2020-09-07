No crack in Oyo PDP, reconciliation only to reposition party ― Spokesman

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied cracks in the party despite the uproar that the party is replete with crises, attributing the uproar to the imagination of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with the Tribune Online, on Monday, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Mr Akeem Olatunji, discarded the insinuation that the party and the government of the state are not working in synergy.

According to Olatunji, the APC in the state appeared divided owing to the leadership vacuum created by the demise of the former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Commending the leadership of the PDP in the state and the…