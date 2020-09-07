Ogun to reopen schools September 21 Tribune Online

Public and private schools in Ogun State will resume classes for the 2020/2021 academic session, five months after closure due to the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, stated that the resumption is for primary, secondary schools, technical and vocational colleges and tertiary institutions.

It will be recalled that the state government had directed students in terminal classes, the Junior Secondary Students (JS3) and Senior Secondary three students writing National Examination Council (NECO) and West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) respectively, to return to school for their examinations

